Ruling party leaders formed syndicates to corner liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Congress

Published - October 15, 2024 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

APCC president Sharmila accuses Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of remaining a mute spectator to his partymen ‘issuing threats’ and keeping the common man at bay in the allotment process

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila. File | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has accused the ruling party leaders of forming a syndicate to corner a majority of liquor outlets in the State.

Taking to X, Ms. Sharmila said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had assured that there would not be any political interference, remained a silent spectator to his partymen forming syndicates to corner liquor shops.

She alleged that over 3,000 liquor shops were captured by liquor syndicates involving the ruling party leaders, and ridiculed the government’s claims on transparency.

The Congress leader alleged that the tender process for allotment of liquor outlets was carried out in the presence of the ruling party MLAs, MPs and Ministers, who had kept the common man at a distance by issuing threats to them.

