Ruling party in Andhra Pradesh will face defeat in the event of early polls to Assembly, says Anam

January 04, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NELLORE

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy says there has been tardy progress in the ongoing development projects in Nellore district

S. Murali

Ruling YSR Congress Party MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the party would face a defeat should there be early polls to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, as people are unhappy with the tardy progress in the ongoing development projects in SPSR Nellore district.

Overseeing the construction of village secretariat buildings in Sydapuram mandal coming under his home constituency of Venkatagiri in SPSR Nellore district on Tuesday, he referred to media reports that the Assembly elections might be advanced and in such an event, MLAs from his party would have to return home defeated.

Development works in the district suffered delays even as four of the five-year term was almost over.

Disciplinary action

The YSRCP had been mulling disciplinary action against the senior YSRCP MLA for his remarks, embarrassing the ruling party on several occasions in the past, party sources said.

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, former Finance Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, lamented that the progress of construction of village secretariats was far from satisfactory for various reasons even as the current term of MLAs was coming to an end.

Of the 18 village secretariat buildings in the constituency where construction was going on, only two or three of them are ready so far, he noted.

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, erstwhile Cabinet colleague of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, exhorted the officials to persuade the contractors to take up the works expeditiously. He was perplexed whether there were any technical issues or delay in release of payments to the contractors concerned, he said.

He also expressed displeasure over the Mandal Parishad building construction progressing at a snail’s pace at Balayapalli village in Venkatagiri Assembly constituency.

