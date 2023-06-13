ADVERTISEMENT

Rulers’ negligence turning Anantapur into a desert: CPI

June 13, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla

Communist Party of India Anantapur district leaders meeting farmers in Uravakonda on Monday to invite them to the Rythu Garjana Jatha to be held on June 21.

Communist Party of India district secretary C. Jaffer on Monday said that Anantapur district would soon turn into a desert as the rulers neglected the irrigation in the district.

The party has given a call for Rythu Garjana Jatha to be organised on June 21 at Anantapur. 

As a precursor to the proposed Rythu Garjana Jatha, the CPI and Rythu Sangam held a press conference at Uravakonda after a visit to Palthuru, Havalige and Uravakonda.

The district secretary said that injustice was being done to the farmers of the district and that the water from Tungabhadra High-Level Canal was not reaching all the allocated ayacut areas. 

The Karnataka government is committing large-scale fraud in the release of irrigation water that should be coming to Anantapur from the Tungabhadra Dam, he said.

The Upper Bhadra Project was being constructed above the Tungabhadra Dam without any permission from Central Water Commission, and the BJP government of Karnataka at that time was supported by the Centre just for politics, he alleged.

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is not questioning the injustice in water allocation to Rayalaseema districts. The Chief Minister has failed to keep the promise of providing irrigation water to every acre through Handri Neeva if they come to power, Mr Jaffer reminded. 

