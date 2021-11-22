Rulers must take well-thought decisions: N. V. Ramana; honouring, protecting women must be their priority: CJI

The Chief Justice of India said this at the 40th convocation address at SSSIHL, a deemed-to-be-University, at Puttaparthi, in Anantapur district.

In a democracy, people are the kings and the present-day rulers must honour and protect women, children, and the weak/infirm, imbibing the Indian cultural values we have inherited from ages, Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana said in his 40th convocation address at Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) a deemed-to-be-University, at Puttaparthi in the district on Monday.

When a person becomes a King, he is likely to inherit 14 bad qualities, which he should avoid and question himself every day if he is on the path of righteousness before he embarks on taking administrative decisions.

Quoting an incident from the Indian epic Mahabharata, the CJ said at a time when Narada asked Dharmaraju about how a king should conduct himself, the Dharmaraju said the king should rule in such a way that it is beneficial to the majority of the people and not take decisions that are unthoughtful by listening to worthless people.

“In Ayodhya Kanda in Ramayana when a group of ‘Vartakas’ (businessmen) came to meet Rama, he had asked them if they were respecting and protecting elders, women, children, and the weak,” Mr. Ramana added. Protecting women, mother tongue, and ‘Matrudesham’ (native land) were messages given by Sri Sathya Sai Baba, he said.

Those in the government in a ruling position in the present-day context must take a leaf out of it, he opined. “Are you taking steps according to the needs of the people, Lord Rama had asked, which is something relevant even today,” the Chief Justice said speaking in Telugu after giving the convocation address in English.

Earlier, SSSIHL Vice-Chancellor C.B. Sanjeevi read out the detailed achievements of the students and researchers from the institution and talked about how they had taken some patents related to COVID19-related innovations and some of the kits developed by them won national resignation.

Chancellor K. Chakravarthi gave away some certificates of merit while Mr. Ramana gave away the gold medals.

He advised students embarking on a new journey in life to empower people in the society, establish global peace by protecting animals and the environment too.

Earlier, the CJ was welcomed by Sri Sathya Sai Trust Managing Trustee R. J. Rathnakar on his arrival at the university.