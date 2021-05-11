Ruia hospital tragedy: opposition leaders accuse govt. of negligence

TDP leaders staging a protest, condemning the death at SVR Ruia Hospital in Tirupati, on Tuesday.

TIRUPATI

11 May 2021 23:23 IST

Probe sought by a sitting judge of High Court

The opposition parties alleged that the negligence by the government led to the loss of lives due to disruption in supply of oxygen at the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital on Monday night.

TDP former MLA M. Sugunamma said lack of technical knowledge and and coordination had led to the unfortunate incident. “It is time the government came up with a strategy statement on tackling the pandemic, especially when the demand for beds with oxygen supply facilities is rising exponentially,” she said.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy, V. Sankaranarayana, Mahesh Yadav, Munisekhar Rayal, R.C. Munikrishna and Ravi Naidu were prevented by the police when they were reportedly proceeding to the hospital for an update.

Commemorating the launch of the annual folk festival at the Thathayagunta Gangamma temple on Tuesday, TDP leaders staged a demonstration at the shrine.

‘Health Minister must quit’

Congress district leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy demanded the resignation of Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas. The party demanded that the government declare a ‘health emergency’ in the State and sought a probe into the incident by a High Court sitting judge. “The government should pay a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the kin of each deceased,” Mr. Reddy demanded.

The police dispersed BJP leaders G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, S. Dayakar Reddy and S. Muni Subramanyam when they visited the hospital reportedly to pay tributes to a member of the district unit of the BJP Dalit Morcha, who died. They alleged that the government was arresting all those who were questioning its ‘inept handling of the issue’.

CPI national Secretary K. Narayana was arrested in Nagari when he was proceeding to Tirupati to take part in a protest by the party. City unit leader T. Janardhan and others were also apprehended by the police when they tried to stage a demonstration in front of the hospital.