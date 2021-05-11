Ruia deaths: Governor expresses anguish and grief

VIJAYAWADA

11 May 2021 14:11 IST

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan expressed anguish and grief over the death of 11 COVID-19 patients in the tragic incident that occurred at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

According to a release on Tuesday, Mr. Harichandan asked the officials concerned in the State government to ensure that all precautions necessary are in place to avoid any such incident in the future.

Mr. Harichandan was informed by officials that the incident occurred due to disruption in supply of medical oxygen due to delay in arrival of the refilling oxygen tanker.

The Governor offered condolences to the members of the bereaved families.