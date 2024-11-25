 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Rudra Raju demands JPC probe into bribery charges against Adani

APCC former president questions silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue

Published - November 25, 2024 05:40 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
APCC former president Gidugu Rudra Raju addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) former resident Gidugu Rudra Raju on Sunday (November 24, 2024) demanded that the Centre order a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the trade operations of the Adani Group in the wake of bribing charges levelled in the USA to secure contracts for solar projects. 

Referring to the U.S. indictment, in which Mr. Adani was accused of paying ₹2,200 crore as bribe to the Indian authorities to secure projects, Mr. Rudra Raju said, “The Congress is demanding the BJP-led Centre to constitute a JPC to probe into the operations of the Adani Group. He questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

“The BJP-led Centre was quick in arresting many Chief Ministers including that of Delhi and Jharkhand, but it is not keen to order an inquiry on the Adani Group,” said Mr. Rudra Raju.

He alleged that Mr. Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were backing Mr. Gautam Adani. 

