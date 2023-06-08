ADVERTISEMENT

Rubber Board Chairman inspects IRMRA lab at Sri City

June 08, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - TIRUPATI

The lab is an accredited independent facility that offers specialised testing and failure analysis services for rubber products and materials to the local automotive and ancillary sectors

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of Rubber Board inspecting the IRMRA lab at Sri City on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of the Government of India’s Rubber Board, inspected the laboratory of the Indian Rubber Manufacturers Research Association (IRMRA) located on the Sri City campus here on Wednesday.

The lab is an accredited independent facility that offers specialised testing and failure analysis services for rubber products and materials to the local automotive and ancillary sectors.

Dr. Dhanania was formally received by Sri City’s Vice-President (Customer Relations) C. Ramesh Kumar on arrival, and was briefed on the infrastructure and unique features of the industrial city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He went around the campus and had a close glimpse of the industrial infrastructure there. “Sri City has a high potential of developing a cluster of factories making rubber toys and components,” he said while appreciating the world-class facility.

The IRMRA representatives Raja Kumar and Paul Vannan accompanied him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US