Rubber Board Chairman inspects IRMRA lab at Sri City

June 08, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan
Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of Rubber Board inspecting the IRMRA lab at Sri City on Wednesday.

Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of Rubber Board inspecting the IRMRA lab at Sri City on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of the Government of India’s Rubber Board, inspected the laboratory of the Indian Rubber Manufacturers Research Association (IRMRA) located on the Sri City campus here on Wednesday.

The lab is an accredited independent facility that offers specialised testing and failure analysis services for rubber products and materials to the local automotive and ancillary sectors.

Dr. Dhanania was formally received by Sri City’s Vice-President (Customer Relations) C. Ramesh Kumar on arrival, and was briefed on the infrastructure and unique features of the industrial city.

He went around the campus and had a close glimpse of the industrial infrastructure there. “Sri City has a high potential of developing a cluster of factories making rubber toys and components,” he said while appreciating the world-class facility.

The IRMRA representatives Raja Kumar and Paul Vannan accompanied him.

