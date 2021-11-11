RTI reply exposed fraud in sand tenders: TDP

Dummy firms used to help JP Power bag all three contracts: Pattabhi Ram

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram has accused the State Government of committing serious irregularities in awarding multi-crore sand tenders to Jaya Prakash Power Ventures.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Pattabhi Ram alleged that the government used dummy companies like KNR Constructions and Trident Chemphar to carry out the massive tender fixing fraud. The dummy companies quoted just ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore above the base price of all the three sand tenders. Eventually, JP Power bagged all the three packages by quoting ₹5 crore to ₹7 crore above base price.

The TDP leader said the YSRCP sand fraud stood exposed following a reply from Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC), a GOI company, to an RTI question. As per the MSTC reply, just three companies took part in the three multi-crore sand tenders. JP Power was the only company which took part in all three tenders and finally bagged all of them.

Mr. Pattabhi Ram said the Government fixed a base price of ₹470 crore for the first package for which KNR bid for ₹472 crore as against JP Power’s ₹477.5 crore. In the second package, the base price was ₹740 crore while KCR bid for ₹741 crore as against ₹745.70 crore of JP Power. In the third package, the base price was ₹300 crore while Trident Chemphar bid for ₹301.50 crore as against JP Power’s ₹305.60 crore.

The TDP leader said that MSTC’s RTI reply revealed the ‘dummy tenders’ and ‘match fixing’ resorted to by the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime.

The Chief Minister owed an explanation on this to the lakhs of construction workers who suffered starvation due to lack of work and many of whom had committed suicide. Lakhs of poor and middle class families suffered due to lack of sand. They had to stall constructions due to high prices, he added.