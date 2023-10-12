RTI Day celebrated at Agricultural College in Bapatla

October 12, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Right to Information Act (RTI Act) has been serving as an anti-corruption tool for the last 18 years in the country and it has been instrumental in uncovering many major scams, observed P. Samuel Jonathan, Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh State Information Commission.

He was speaking at the RTI Day celebrations organised by the Forum For Better Bapatla at Agricultural College on Thursday.

The Act gave confidence and a right to the citizens to pose questions to the governments and inspect records in government offices besides bringing accountability and transparency in administration, he added.

Forum secretary P.C. Sai Babu said that people have to protect the Act from the attempts to dilute it. The Personal Data Protection Act also poses a threat to it, he added.