RTC Vizag region earns ₹2.65 crore

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 January 2021 02:55 IST

The Visakhapatnam region of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has earned a revenue of ₹2.65 crore through the operation of 1,562 special buses from Visakhapatnam to various destinations in the State and to Hyderabad in Telangana State for the Sankranti festival.

Sankranti specials were operated from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Narasapur, Bhimavaram, Rajamahendravaram, Ichchapuram, Srikakulam, Sompeta, Parvathipuram, Bobbili and Vizianagaram from January 8 for the festival.

A total of 3,84,461 km were covered by the 908 buses operated before the festival, earning an income of ₹1,45,77,757 at ₹37.92 earning per km and Occupancy Ratio (OR) of 77%, Regional Manager M.Y. Danam said on Thursday.

Similarly, a total of 618 special buses were operated after the festival to ferry return passengers. The total distance covered by these buses was 2,89,641 km, earning a revenue of ₹1,20,02,025 for the region. With an OR of 84, the earning per km was ₹41.44.