RTC unions decide to go on strike

With the talks between the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) management and the unions failing to make headway on Tuesday, the latter said they would announce the date on which they would go on strike at a press conference on Wednesday.

In a statement, convener of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the RTC Employees’ Union P. Damodar Rao and co-conveners Ch. Sundaraiah and V. Varahala Naidu said the management was not sincere about addressing the workers’ long-pending issues.

They said the JAC would lead dharnas proposed to be staged in front of the Regional Managers’ offices on Wednesday in the run-up to the strike.

Corporation’s Executive Director (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao, who was also present at the meeting, said barring issues involving payment of dues, the remaining part was “all good.”

“RTC is facing serious fund crunch due to mounting expenditure among other factors. We are waiting for the government to extend financial assistance,” said Mr. Rao.