RTC union seeks pension for present and retired employees

The APSRTC Mazdoor Union has written to Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) requesting pension from the government.
In the letter, the union lauded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the merger of the APSRTC with the government. The union said that the government pension scheme existing before 2004 must be applicable to all the employees.
The union office-bearers also requested a similar salary scale as of other government employees as well as health benefits.
The union said that there are over 40,000 retired employees of the APSRTC who are suffering due to lack of pension. They appealed to the government to give pension to them as well.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.