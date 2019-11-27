RTC union seeks pension for present and retired employees

The APSRTC Mazdoor Union has written to Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) requesting pension from the government.

In the letter, the union lauded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the merger of the APSRTC with the government. The union said that the government pension scheme existing before 2004 must be applicable to all the employees.

The union office-bearers also requested a similar salary scale as of other government employees as well as health benefits.

The union said that there are over 40,000 retired employees of the APSRTC who are suffering due to lack of pension. They appealed to the government to give pension to them as well.