RTC turns sleeper buses into mobile hospitals

VIJAYAWADA

27 May 2021 22:33 IST

Equipped with oxygen concentrators, they will be used to treat COVID-19 patients in remote villages

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday said that the A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was converting its sleeper (Vennela) buses into mobile hospitals equipped with oxygen concentrators, to extend emergency medical services to the people affected by the COVID-19 in the remote villages and Agency areas of the State.

The Minister inspected a model of ‘Sanjeevani’ at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station, where APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director R.P. Thakur explained him the technical specifications of the new initiative.

Emergency services

The Minister said, with the virus spreading to the rural and remote pockets in the second wave, people in many Agency areas were having problems due to lack of medical facilities. Emergency medical services, crucial to save persons infected by the virus, was a challenge.

Recognising the dire need, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested creating emergency medical services by utilising these buses, the Minister said.

Mr. Venkataramaiah said as a pilot, 17 RTC buses were redesigned to suit the medical purpose by the Amba Coach Factory in Krishna district, while Green Co. company had donated 50 oxygen concentrators and three A/C units.

Alternative current supply would ensured for smooth functioning of the oxygen concentrators and the A/C units, he said, adding that these vehicles would extend medical services at places such as Buttayagudem Primary Health Centre and K.R. Puram ITDA PHC in West Godavari district.

10-bed facility

Each bus has 10 beds. In areas with no hospital, or has a dearth of beds with oxygen, 10 persons can be treated at once in each of these vehicles, he explained.

The Minister explained that the inconvenience experienced in handling oxygen cylinders in Rajamahendravaram prompted them to switch to oxygen concentrators.

APSRTC officials A. Koteswara Rao, K.S. Brahmanadam, P. Krishna Mohan, G. Venkateswara Rao, Nagendra Kumar and others were present.