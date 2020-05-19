RTC to start intra-State services from tomorrow

The A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will resume intra-State operations from Thursday (May 21). The officials said the operations would be resumed in a phased manner by taking all precautions needed to check the spread of coronavirus.

“We are trying to gear up to ply buses to districts across the State in the initial phase. We need to tread cautiously in view of the possibility of the spread of the virus in the wake of public movement,” said a top official. Corporation VC&MD M. Pratap is scheduled to announce details on Wednesday.