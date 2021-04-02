RTC to run spl. buses for students during peak hours

VIJAYAWADA

02 April 2021 00:15 IST

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday said in view of the difficulties faced by the students using public transport during the peak traffic hours in the evening, five special buses, exclusively for students, would be operated from April 3.

At a press conference, the Minister said three buses would be run from Benz Circle to Kankipadu and two more from the RTC bus terminal to Kankipadu.

He said 412 Metro services from six city depots in Vijayawada city made 5,234 trips daily covering a distance of 1.23 lakh km in urban and non-urban areas.

Advertising

Advertising

Noticing large crowds of school children waiting for buses in the after-school hours, especially at bus points like D.V. Manor Hotel and Fortune Murali hotel on the Bandar Road, the Minister asked the RTC officials to study and prepare a report on the timings of the rush hours at these bus stops.

Following a report submitted by the officials, a decision to this effect was taken, said Mr. Venkataramaiah.

The Minister said only students who have RTC bus pass would be allowed to board these special buses and that the Regional Manager of the Corporation had been asked to plan the timings in such a way that the crowds at bus stations were cleared in 15 minutes.