RTC to run special buses to Sabarimala

5, 6 and 7-day tours to be organised for the convenience of devotees

The Visakhapatnam region of the APSRTC has announced special buses to Sabarimala for the convenience of Ayyappa devotees visiting the temple. A special counter for booking of the special buses was opened at the Dwaraka Bus Station (RTC Complex), here on Tuesday.

The counter was inaugurated by RTC Vizianagaram Zone Executive Director Ravi Kumar in the presence of Regional Manager A. Appala Raju and Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (rural) K. Venkata Rao.

The Visakhapatanam region of the APSRTC had introduced the annual special tour packages to Sabarimala in 2003. These tours have been a great success with the RTC deploying trained drivers for a safe journey. Super Luxury and Ultra Deluxe video coaches would be utilised for the 5, 6 and 7 day tours in different packages.

The trips are tailor-made to meet the requirements of devotees based on the temples they opt to visit. The officials released a poster on the special services.

The five-day tour covers Vijayawada, Melmarutur, Erumeli, Pamba and Sannidanam in the up trip and Sripuram, Tirupati, Sri Kalahasthi and Annavaram in the down trip. The fare per head is Super Luxury ₹7,050; Ultra Deluxe ₹7,000, Indra AC ₹9,150 and Amaravati AC ₹11,500

The six-day tour covers Kaanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumeli, Pamba and Sannidhanam in the up trip and Tirupati, Sri Kalahasti, Vijayawada and Annavaram in the down trip.

The seven-day trip covers Kaanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumeli, Pamba and Sannidhanam in the up trip and Madurai, Rameswaram, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Annavaram in the down trip.

The RTC is also operating special buses to the pancharamas on Sundays during the Karthika Masam, special buses to Lambasingi, Araku, Daramattam and plans to operate special buses to the ‘Pancha Vaishnava kshetrams’ during the forthcoming Margasira Masam in December and January.

Mr. Ravi Kumar said that the region would operate up to 60 ‘Sabarimala Special’ buses this year. He said that the RTC was ready to operate special buses from anywhere, including rural areas, provided there was adequate number of passengers.

More details can be had by calling the mobile nos. 99592 25602, 73829 14183, 73829 21540 or 99592 25594.