RTC to run 126 buses from Kurnool, 111 from Anantapur

KURNOOL

20 May 2020 23:16 IST

‘Passengers should maintain social distancing’

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will run 126 and 111 buses in Kurnool and Anantapur districts respectively from Thursday with a limited number of services to neighbouring districts.

Kurnool RTC Regional Manager T. Venkataramam said in all, 126 buses would be operated from various depots in the district and of them only six would be run to two different destinations out of the district -- three each to Kadapa and Anantapur.

Advertising

Advertising

“Passengers need to maintain social distancing at bus stations and inside the vehicle and there will be on-board conductors. All passengers need to buy ticket at the starting point and buses will have only one or two stops instead of stopping at all stations in between,” Mr. Venkataramam said.

Payment mode

For the time being the Dynamic QR Code for UPI payments for various destinations was being developed and it could take a month, hence cash would be accepted at the ticket issue point with the help of Ticket Issuing Machines (TIMs).

Anantapur Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni said out of the regular 873 buses (201 of them hired) of the district, only 111 would be run from 12 depots and none would be operated to and fro Hindupur as the entire town and rural areas have been placed under the containment zone in the latest map released on Wednesday.

Six buses would be run to Kurnool, two to Kadapa, four to Adoni and five to Madanapalle and these were included in the 111 buses to be run on the first day. The number of buses would be dynamically increased or decreased depending on the demand everyday, he added.