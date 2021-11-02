RTC to operate special buses to Pancharama Kshetrams in ‘Karthika Masam’

All the five temples to be covered on Mondays

The Visakhapatnam region of the APS RTC will operate special buses to the ‘Pancharama Kshetrams’ to enable devotees to visit the popular temples of Lord Siva in a single day during the auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’.

Sri Amareswara Swamy temple on the banks of River Krishna at Amaravathi, Sri Bheemeswara Swamy temple at Bhimavaram, Sri Ksheera Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Palakollu, Sri Bheema Lingeswara Swamy temple at Draksharamam and Kumara Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Samalkot will be covered as part of ‘Pancharama darshini’.

These special buses would leave from the Dwaraka Bus Station at 5 p.m. on Sundays on November 7, 14, 21 and 28. All the five temples will be covered on Mondays.

The fares per person have been fixed at ₹2,000 for adults and ₹1,700 for children (Super Luxury) and ₹1,900 and ₹1,600 (Ultra Deluxe).

Regional Manger in-charge B. Appalanaidu and Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Rural) K. Venkata Rao appealed to the public to make use of the facility.

Picnic specials

Similarly, picnic specials will be operated to Lambasingi, Daramattam and Araku in the district on Saturdays and Sundays during the Karteeka masam, for the benefit of revellers. The Lambasingi tour will cover Tajangi Dam, Kothapalli Waterfalls, Modamamba temple and Coffee Plantations. The Araku tour will cover the Damuku and Galikonda View Points, Padmapuram Gardens and Tribal Museum and the Daramattam tour will cover the temple of Lord Siva, Daramattam Waterfalls, Alluri Sitarama Raju Museum and Bojjannakonda (near Anakapalle)

Details can be had on the mobile nos. 9959225602 or 7382914183.