RTC to operate 641 Sankranti special buses from Vizag
232 specials to be run from other destinations to city after the festival
The Visakhpatnam Region of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate a total of 641 special buses from Visakhapatnam to various destinations within the State before Sankranti and 232 special buses from other destinations to Visakhapatnam after Sankranti.
In addition to these, a total of 50 specials will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad after Sankranti, from January 16 to 23.
The special buses will be operated from January 8 to 14. They include 21 to Amalapuram/Razole, 10 to Bhimavaram, 50 to Vijayawada, 65 to Kakinada, 130 to Rajahmundry, 50 to Palasa, 45 to Pathapatnam, 170 to Srikakulam and 50 each to Vizianagaram and Palakonda.
The post-Sankranti specials to be operated, from January 16 to 23, from various destinations to Visakhapatnam include 16 Amalapuram/Razole, 11 from Bhimavaram/Narsapur, 55 from Vijayawada, 45 from Kakinada and 105 from Rajahmundry.