RTC to operate 1,377 extra buses for Dasara

To cater to the travelling public during Dasara festivities, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 1,377 additional buses from September 27 to October 7.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) K.V.R.K. Prasad said that there is scope to further increase the number of buses, which would be done after taking into account the demand.

He said the Regional Managers had been asked to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the public was not put to inconvenience. Last year, the RTC operated 1,196 additional buses during the festival period.

On the first day on September 27 (Friday), 135 special buses would be operated from the twin cities in Hyderabad towards different destinations in Andhra Pradesh. Of them 18 buses would be for Guntur, 30 for Vijayawada, 32 for the East and West Godavari districts, 30 buses towards Ongole and Nellore and around 20 of them to Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts in Rayalaseema.

On September 28, the RTC would operate 85 special buses, 22 buses on September 29, 15 on September 30, 56 buses on October 1, 25 buses on October 2 and 54 buses on October 3.

Highest number of special buses would operate on the main festival days — October 4,5,6 and 7. Around 500 additional buses would ply on October 4, 302 buses on October 5, 123 on October 6 and 60 buses on October 7.

Mr. Prasad said commuters can make advance booking of their seats in these special buses.

Payment of arrears

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Corporation N.V. Surendra Babu on Tuesday assured leaders of the RTC Employees Union that the 40% arrears money pertaining to 2013 would be released immediately after receiving the promised amount of ₹728 crore from the government.

Union leaders Y.V. Rao and Damodar Rao, in a statement, said the MD had promised that the ₹18 crore pending to be released for purchase of uniforms for last four years and other pending payments would be made after receipt of the promised amount.