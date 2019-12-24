Andhra Pradesh

RTC to launch Masula-Bengaluru bus service on Nov. 29

The APSRTC will launch a new bus service between Machilipatnam and Bengaluru from December 29. Transport Minister Perni Nani will flag off the service. Speaking to newsmen, Machilipatnam RTC Depot Manager P.N.Satyanarayana Murthy said that the air-conditioned service will depart daily at 3.30 p.m. at Machilipatnam bus stand and reaches Bengaluru next day at 7.30 a.m. In Bengaluru, the bus will depart at 6.30 p.m. every day and arrives at the destination the next day at 9.30 p.m. The fare is ₹1,348.

