RTC to issue student bus pass from today

Free passes for boys up to 12 years of age and for girls up to 18 years

In view of the government decision to reopen schools from August 16, the A.P. State Road Transport corporation (APSRTC) will start issuing student bus passes from August 9 (Monday).

In a statement on Sunday, RTC Regional Manager (Krishna region) G. Nagendra Prasad said for issue of new bus pass, students of Vijayawada should visit the bus pass counters established at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS).

The remaining counters at Autonagar, Kankipadu and Ibrahimpatnam are meant only for renewal of the bus pass, he clarified, adding that new bus passes would also be issued at the RTC depots at Avanigadda, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Thiruvuru, Jaggayyapeta, Nuzvid, Gannavaram and Vuyyuru in Krishna district.

The Corporation would issue free bus passes to boys up to 12 years of age (up to 7th Class) and to girls up to 18 years (10th Class).

Application form

The students could download the application forms from the website www.apsrtcpass.in. They should fill the online application form and secure their Principal’s or Headmaster’s signature on their photograph and the bonafide certificate column before securing the pass from the special counters opened for the purpose. The authorities would match the details furnished by the respective educational institutions with the application forms and issue the pass.

College students will have to attest their 10th Class marks memo and a photo copy of their Aadhaar card with the application forms, said Mr. Prasad.