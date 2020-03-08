RTC to induct 5,000 apprentices

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) proposes to engage around 5,000 ITI graduates as apprentices for 2020-21 for its depots and workshops in the four zones of the corporation.

In a statement on Saturday, Executive Director (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao said the recruitments would be made to the posts of diesel mechanic, motor mechanic, electrician, welder, painter, millwright mechanic, machinist, sheet metal worker and draughts man civil.

Mr. Koteswara Rao has asked the Executive Directors of all zones to call for applications from qualified candidates who are willing to undergo apprenticeship training in the corporation and complete the selection and training by April 15.

The APSRTC issued notification calling for applications on Saturday (March 7). The last date for uploading of the applications in the website www.apprenticeship.gov.in by candidates is March 21 and by April 9, verification of the original certificates of the selected candidates will be completed and allotment of the candidates to the regions/workshops will be made by April 15.