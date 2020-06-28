Andhra Pradesh

RTC to augment online reservation system

‘OPRS servers will be upgraded to maintain 50,000 concurrent users’

The Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS) of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will not be available for online ticket booking, postponement or cancellation of tickets from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m on June 30 (Tuesday).

In a statement on Sunday, the public transport carrier’s Executive Director (Operations) K.S.B. Reddy said due to increase in demand, the APSRTC was configuring and upgrading the existing OPRS servers with high availability and scaling to maintain 50,000 concurrent users. The activity was scheduled at the above mentioned time.

Social distancing

Mr. Reddy said the APSRTC had taken a slew of measures to check the spread of coronavirus. It had been diligently following social distancing inside the buses and promoting cashless and contactless ticketing in all types of buses, including Palle Velugu. At present, the APSRTC was operating more than 3,000 services on a daily basis with a provision of reservation facility to all services.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2020 11:24:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rtc-to-augment-online-reservation-system/article31940751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY