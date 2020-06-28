RTC to augment online reservation system

The Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS) of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will not be available for online ticket booking, postponement or cancellation of tickets from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m on June 30 (Tuesday).

In a statement on Sunday, the public transport carrier’s Executive Director (Operations) K.S.B. Reddy said due to increase in demand, the APSRTC was configuring and upgrading the existing OPRS servers with high availability and scaling to maintain 50,000 concurrent users. The activity was scheduled at the above mentioned time.

Social distancing

Mr. Reddy said the APSRTC had taken a slew of measures to check the spread of coronavirus. It had been diligently following social distancing inside the buses and promoting cashless and contactless ticketing in all types of buses, including Palle Velugu. At present, the APSRTC was operating more than 3,000 services on a daily basis with a provision of reservation facility to all services.