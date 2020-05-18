RTC suffers ₹700 crore loss during lockdown

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has suffered a loss of about ₹700 crore due to the lockdown, said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

The government was giving priority to the safety of the public than the losses, and the State government would take a decision on increasing fares, the Minister said.

“During the global health emergency, the APSRTC had suffered losses. But government is more concerned about the public health and COVID-19 protocol will be followed to prevent the spread of the virus,” Mr. Nani said.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the corporation is planning to resume its operations shortly within the State. Public were requested to travel in emergency cases only by following the norms, he said.

The Minister thanked the RTC employees who extended services during the pandemic for shifting migrant labourers, transporting agriculture and horticulture produce and other essential goods. He promised job security for all the employees.

1.15 lakh migrants transported

The APSRTC operated about 3,935 buses to shift migrant workers to railway stations from different places in the State, and transported 1.15 lakh migrants since April 27, said Executive Director (ED-Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy.

“RTC will continue to run buses to shift migrant labourers from all depots. We will follow the instructions of the government in this regard,” Mr. Reddy said.

Meanwhile, thousands of workers reached the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) on Monday, and requested the RTC officials to arranges buses to reach their destinations. The corporation officials said that safe transportation would be arranged for all the migrant workers stranded in the State.