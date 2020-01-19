RTC staff want pre-merger benefits to continue

One and a half month after celebrating the merger of the A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) with the government, a long-standing demand of the corporation’s Employees Union (EU), the latter is gearing up for a showdown with the management.

Leaders of the APSRTC EU are upset over the management’s decision to scrap the existing facilities to the employees like the Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (SRBS), Staff Benevolent Trust (SBT), medical and bus pass facilities.

“Merger should not mean depriving the employees of the existing facilities. We expect additional benefits,” said P. Damodar Rao, general secretary of EU.

Since dissolution of the corporation is not possible due to technical issues, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government shifted its 51,488 staff to a newly-created Public Transport Department (PTD) and constituted a seven-member working committee to study all aspects of the merger and suggest the best options for merger.

Board meeting

The committee was represented by Additional Secretary (Finance) Ch. V.N. Malleswara Rao, Additional Secretary (General Administration) V. Siva Sankara Rao, Additional Secretary (Law) S. Venkateswara Rao, Deputy Financial Advisor (Transport and Roads & Buildings) Ch. Appala Seshu and Assistant Secretary (Transport and Roads & Buildings) Ch. Venkateswara Rao.

The EU leaders are unhappy with the fact that the committee has not taken any of their views and suggestions into consideration and has given its report that recommends repeal of all the old facilities given to the employees and implementation of the only ones that the government employees have. “The RTC Board is scheduled to meet on Monday and make an official announcement on the issue after the meeting. We want the board members to withdraw their decision or else the employees will be forced to resort to an agitation,” said Y.V. Rao, president of the EU.

The leaders wanted representation to a union member in the board.