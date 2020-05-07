RTC staff unwilling to work at wine shops

Leaders of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC - now merged with a newly-created Public Transport Department - PTD) Employees’ Union (EU) have taken strong exception to the deployment of RTC staff at liquor shops.
In a statement on Thursday, the EU State president Y.V. Rao and general secretary P. Damodar Rao said in the wake of the lockdown, the RTC staff had been working as volunteers or helping in delivering essential services for people in need for over a month.
But from May 5, the PTD employees in some districts were asked to help the police control the crowds at liquor shops. Asserting that this was not right, they sought the intervention of the Principal Secretary, Department of Transport M.T. Krishna Babu and APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director to ensure that the RTC employees are spared this duty.
