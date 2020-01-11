RTC staff union opposes dropping of schemes

The decision of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) management to scrap the Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (SRBS) and the Staff Benevolent Trust (SBT) has upset the Employees Union (EU)leaders.

Pointing to the fact that the two schemes were started in 1989 with an idea to utilise them for helping workers in need of financial help, union president Y.V. Rao and general secretary P. Damodar Rao found fault with the management for scrapping the schemes without taking them into confidence.

They said in the event of discontinuation of the schemes, the management had agreed to repay the amount due to the employees within next three months with 8 %-15% interest on it.

They said their plea to simplify the mode of payment of pension to retired employees was also conceded by the management.

Minister assures help

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, meanwhile, on Friday assured all support and help to the retired employees of the APSRTC.

Addressing a meeting organised in connection with release of a diary by members of the APSRTC Retired Employees Association, the Minister said in recognition of their sincere services to the public sector transport, the government would take care of their welfare.

Responding to the employees plea to sanction white ration cards and all other benefits being given to the poorer sections since their meagre pension was far from adequate to meet their family needs, the Minister assured that anybody whose monthly pension was less than ₹10,000 would be considered for government help.

Association president M. Hariprasad, general secretary K. R. Anjaneyulu, State leaders C. Sambireddy, V.V.K. Rai, S. Apparao and others were present.