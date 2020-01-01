RTC staff felicitate Botcha, others

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has said the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is fulfilling all its promises and will take up several other welfare measures in future.

Employees of the APSRTC felicitated the Minister, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and officials here on Wednesday in the wake of the merger of the corporation with the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana said the Chief Minister was taking many historical decisions to bring happiness in each and every section of society. Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and other officials were present.