RTC staff felicitate Botcha, others

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has said the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is fulfilling all its promises and will take up several other welfare measures in future.
Employees of the APSRTC felicitated the Minister, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and officials here on Wednesday in the wake of the merger of the corporation with the government.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana said the Chief Minister was taking many historical decisions to bring happiness in each and every section of society. Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and other officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.