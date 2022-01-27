RTC slashes fare by 20% on Hyderabad routes

Vijayawada

27 January 2022 01:12 IST

Dip in occupancy post-Sankranti one of the reasons

Festivals bring cheer to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) primarily because they generate the much-needed moolah for the cash-strapped public transport giant.

The recent Sankranthi festivities saw large crowds of commuters travelling from one place to the other to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

The 5,422 special buses the APSRTC operated during this period to places such as Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, and destinations within the State such as Visakhapatnam, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Palakonda, Bhimavaram, Kanigiri, Gudivada, Macharla, Nellore, Chittoor, Pulivendula, Nandyal and KadirI enabled the organisation earn a revenue of ₹144 crore for the corporation from January 7 to 18. But the happiness proved to be short-lived as the commuter traffic hit a slump post-festivities, bringing down the occupancy ratio in the buses.

Resultantly, the organisation has decided to slash 20% on the ticket fares for RTC buses operating from parts of the State to Hyderabad till February 28. People travelling from the depots at Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Autonagar and Gudivada to Hyderabad will have to pay 20% less towards ticket fare in all categories of AC buses.

However, this 20% discount will be available to Hyderabad-bound passengers on all days of the week, except on Sundays, and for people coming from Hyderabad, the discount rates will not be available on Fridays.

A trip from Machilipatnam to BHEL in Hyderabad in Garuda bus, which normally costs ₹785, will now cost ₹685, Machilipatnam-BHEL Night Rider (seat) which costs ₹730 would now be available for ₹640 and the cost of Night Rider (berth) has been reduced from ₹920 to ₹800.

Similarly, commuters on the Gudivada- BHEL route travelling by RTC’s Indra bus will be paying ₹555 against the normal rate of ₹610, a Vijayawada-Hyderabad ride in Amaravati bus will cost ₹535 against the regular charges of ₹650, Vijayawada-Hyderabad Vennela sleeper would cost ₹590 against the regular cost of ₹730 and Vijayawada-Hyderabad ride in Garuda will cost ₹495 as against ₹620.