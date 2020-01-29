Andhra Pradesh

RTC set to cut travel time between Masula, Vijayawada

APSRTC Machilipatnam Depot Manager P.N.V.M. Satyanarayana Murthy on Wednesday said that the duration of journey between Machilipatnam and Vijayawada on non-stop services would come down by 15 minutes as four-laning of the stretch of highway between them had been completed. The journey will now take 90 minutes, he said.

Speaking to newsmen here, Mr. Murthy said efforts were being made to reduce the travel time from February 1.

Service withdrawn

“The Machilipatnam-High Court service which was recently launched has been withdrawn due to poor occupancy and the same is being run between Benz Circle in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam,” he said.

The Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam AC service had been extended up to Vizianagaram while more stops — Adapaka and Chikalapalem — would be added to the existing Machiliipatnam-Srikakulam service from February 1.

A special service to Narsapur in West Godavari district via Bantumilli town in Krishna district was launched earlier this week.

The Machilipatnam depot would be brought under CC camera surveillance soon, he added.

