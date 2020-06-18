RTC services resume between AP, Karnataka

With inter-State bus operations resuming between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka from Thursday, there is a surge in online bus ticket enquiries by passengers on the popular routes, according to Abhibus.com, an online bus ticketing aggregator.
On the first day, the APSRTC and KSRTC operated more than 100 services, connecting 28 cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh with Bengaluru and more than 30,000 people made use of the services to reach their respective destinations.
The private bus operators meanwhile, have been plying, connecting the towns and cities of Andhra Pradesh with Bengaluru, Mysore, and Bellary etc. While Andhra Pradesh operated 481 buses to Karnataka, the latter plied 529 bus services, the highest ever inter-State services in a route in the country after Unlock 1.0.
Self-registration must
“The public response is overwhelming,” said Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Abhibus.
As a proof of identity, the passengers are advised to carry Aadhaar cards during the journey. The Karnataka-bound passengers should mandatorily register in the Seva Sindhu Portal (https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in) of the Karnataka government and they need to show the proof of self-registration to the RTC officials and the Karnataka police. Otherwise, boarding will be denied, as per Karnataka government orders.
