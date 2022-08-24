RTC MD promotes cargo service in a novel way

Special Correspondent P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
August 24, 2022 21:51 IST

APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at the cargo wing of the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday walked into the cargo wing of the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and made 30 bookings to be delivered to the 26 Regional Transport Officers and the Executive Directors of the four RTC zones.

Wednesday being the last day of a month-long drive (from July 25 to August 24) to promote and publicise about the cargo services being extended by the corporation, Mr. Rao utilised the “door delivery’ services to send copies of a book on personality development called “Family Wisdom” to the officials and paid the bill for it.

As part of the month-long drive, the RTC employees were encouraged to make at least three bookings through the ‘door delivery’ wing of the cargo sector, thus contributing to the revenue.

He said he had read this book a decade ago. It spoke about the importance of striking a balance between work, personal and professional lives, he informed, urging them to read it and try and practice what the book preached.

Zone-2 Executive Director Gidugu Venkateswara Rao, Krishna district Regional Transport Officer M.Y. Danam received him at the cargo sector.

