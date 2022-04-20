RTC MD inspects CM’s bullet-proof vehicles

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday inspected two bullet-proof buses and a pantry car specially allocated for field visits of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Rao expressed satisfaction over the upkeep of the vehicles after interacting with the officials about their maintenance, trial runs and sanitary aspects.

The bullet-proof vehicles purchased by the APSRTC in 2009 and 2015 were meant to be utilised by the Chief Minister for his visits to different parts of the State.

Mr. Jagan has not made use of them so far. But, in the wake of his frequent visits to districts of late, he may require the vehicles.

Mr. Rao directed the officials to keep the vehicles and the pantry car in good working condition all the time.