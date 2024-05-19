RTC MD cautions public against fake calls, messages by imposter

The Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said that an imposter using his DP (display picture) has been making fake WhatsApp calls to people from the number 7033400216.

In a statement, Mr. Tirumala Rao said a complaint had been lodged with the Cyber Police wing and cautioned people against entertaining such calls. He said anyone getting a call or a message from the above mentioned WhatsApp number should not respond and block the number.