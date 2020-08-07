RTC Guntur resumes operations

Passengers have started using the services of the State’s public transport services which have resumed in the Guntur district after four months of lock down. The RTC Guntur Region has begun operating 117 services across the district and also opened up bus services to Vijayawada.

Regional Manager in-charge Y. Rajasekhar said that super luxury services to Tirupati and Bengaluru have also been opened. Express bus services between Guntur and Vijayawada were also being opened up. The RTC has not opened air conditioned services so far.

As part of guidelines issued by the Government of AP and the proceedings of the collector, Guntur, passengers should wear face mask and would be checked at entry gates. Passengers should maintain physical distancing while boarding buses and should be seated in alternative seats. Passengers would be asked to sanitise their hands while boarding buses.