RTC expert panel mulls regulatory body to recommend fares

Officials at the helm of the A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) have had to jostle with the effects of fiscal deficit on account of huge accumulated revenue losses.

The vast gap between the income and expenditure, among other factors, is mainly attributed to the frequent hike in diesel price and salary hikes given to the employees.

Recognising the need to fill the gap, the expert committee constituted to study the mode of the proposed merger, may recommend constitution of an APSRTC tariff commission on the lines of the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission, for periodical revision of bus fares.

Members of the committee, headed by former IPS officer C. Anjaneya Reddy, acknowledge the fact that a major part of the financial crisis was because the bus fares were kept the same despite frequent hike in fuel price.

The salary hike given to the employees after Telangana RTC gave a raise compounded the woes of the corporation.

“The diesel rate has gone up from ₹45 to ₹75 in the last four years, but the bus fares have remained the same,” reminds Mr. Reddy.

The panel members, in their recent meeting with leaders of the various unions, grasped the fact that all unions want the employees’ salaries to be on a par with the government employees, including grant of pension. But they also want the corporation to continue in its present form.

At the moment, the committee members assume that the corporation would be absorbed in the government.

Monopoly at stake

But the APSRTC monopoly is unlikely to continue, according to the Road Transport Corporation Act, 1950.

“It may not exist as an independent corporation after the merger. We’ll have to find an alternative to keep it as an autonomous body to operate the vehicles,” said Mr. Reddy, adding that it was “too early” to fathom details of any proposal at this point. “The whole idea is to soften the blow,” he said.

Special purpose vehicle

For the second important issue of transforming the corporation into a green body, the committee may recommend constitution of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) “which will bring the capital required for introduction of electric buses.”

Since the project involves huge funds, the committee wants it to be taken up in phases.

“We can first focus on urban areas,” said Mr. Reddy, informing that efforts were on to identify more experts in the field who would become part of the endeavour.