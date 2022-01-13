RTC driver killed as bus rams container truck

CHITTOOR

13 January 2022 23:54 IST

An APSRTC driver of Satyavedu depot of Chittoor district was killed on the spot and his co-driver was seriously injured when the bus which was on its way to Hyderabad met with an accident near Jadcherla in the early hours of Thursday. About six passengers received minor injuries.

According to information, the bus left Tirupati bus station on Wednesday evening. Around 4 a.m., the driver, A.C. Babu (49), tried to overtake a container lorry but hit the latter in the rear. The impact left him dead and his colleague Maheswar, who was asleep in the cabin, was seriously injured. He was, however, declared out of danger after admission to a government hospital at Jadcherla.

The Satyavedu depot manager said that all the injured were safe and given first aid. The bus was badly damaged in the mishap.