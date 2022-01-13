Andhra Pradesh

RTC driver killed as bus rams container truck

An APSRTC driver of Satyavedu depot of Chittoor district was killed on the spot and his co-driver was seriously injured when the bus which was on its way to Hyderabad met with an accident near Jadcherla in the early hours of Thursday. About six passengers received minor injuries.

According to information, the bus left Tirupati bus station on Wednesday evening. Around 4 a.m., the driver, A.C. Babu (49), tried to overtake a container lorry but hit the latter in the rear. The impact left him dead and his colleague Maheswar, who was asleep in the cabin, was seriously injured. He was, however, declared out of danger after admission to a government hospital at Jadcherla.

The Satyavedu depot manager said that all the injured were safe and given first aid. The bus was badly damaged in the mishap.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 11:55:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rtc-driver-killed-as-bus-rams-container-truck/article38268896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY