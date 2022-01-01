‘RTC cargo services cheaper than other States’

VIJAYAWADA

01 January 2022 00:35 IST

The cargo sector of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has come in handy to the officials at the helm of the public sector giant to shore up its revenues even in the pandemic times.

In a statement on Friday, the corporation’s Executive Director (Administration) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said despite constant increase in the price of diesel, the RTC did not raise its service rates and continued to deliver parcels and couriers at an affordable price.

“The rates charged by the road transport corporations in the neighbouring States are almost double the rates of APSRTC,” said Mr. Reddy. He said the APSRTC charges ₹120 for delivery of a 40-kg parcel covering a distance of 300 km, while the same service would cost ₹270 in a neighbouring State.

He said unlike the private cargo sector, the APSRTC delivers 70% of the cargo material within 24 hours after the booking. Under the recently-introduced door delivery services, on an average, the corporation delivers 2,000 parcels daily to 84 different destinations.

People seeking RTC cargo services could visit the website apsrtclogistics.in or call 0866 2570006, he said.