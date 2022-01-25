RTC buses likely to go off the roads

VIJAYAWADA

25 January 2022 00:06 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) employees and workers will join the strike from February 7.

The PRC Sadhana Samithi served a strike notice to Principal Secretary (HR) Sashi Bhushan Kumar on Monday.

The employees and workers’ unions would hold discussions formally before submitting a letter to the APSRTC Managing Director (MD) on joining the strike.

Nearly 54,000 employees of APSRTC became employees of the Public Transport Department from January 1, 2020 and have since been receiving their salaries directly from the State government.

A total of 10,576 RTC buses would be off the roads. The RTC buses cover 38.59 lakh kilometres and carry 28.89 lakh people to their destinations every day. They connect 14,123 villages to all major towns and cities in the State.