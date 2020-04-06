RTC buses converted into mobile rythu bazaars in East Godavari

Officials on Monday launched mobile Rythu Bazaars, converting RTC buses into the mobile rythu bazaars, to provide vegetables in villages.

On Monday, the officials led by Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha launched a pilot project plying two mobile rythu bazaars.

“The experiment is helping people a lot. The APSRTC authorities have also agreed to provide more number of buses to be used as the rythu bazaars during the COVID-19 lockdown period,” Mr. Lakshmisha told The Hindu.

In the pilot project, the RTC bus has been designed to be able to carry the load of five tonnes of vegetables and it could supply the vegetables for the panchayat with less than 2,500 families.

“We are in need of infrastructure and logistic support to run the mobile rythu bazaars and the idea of utilising the service of the RTC buses came in handy to guarantee the supply of vegetables in the rural areas,” Mr. Lakshmisha added.

The district authorities are now finalising many routes to run buses. “We are also preparing to rope in the APSRTC to bring the vegetables from the field to the rythu bazaars. Such an initiative will help prevent price escalation,” he said.

Higher prices

Mr. Lakshmisha has warned of stringent action against those selling the commodities and vegetables at higher prices than the price chart of the rythu bazaars during the lockdown period.

“Nearly 20% of the vegetable and commodities stores are reportedly overcharging. Special teams are on the task to nab the accused,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.