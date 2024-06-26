ADVERTISEMENT

RTC bus station at Kuppam will be developed, says Transport Minister

Published - June 26, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KUPPAM (Chittoor District)

Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy launches five new buses from Kuppam depot

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Minister for Transport M. Ramprasad Reddy interacting with an APSRTC bus driver, after launching five new buses in Kuppam of Chittoor districts on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister of Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has said that the APSRTC bus stand at Kuppam will be developed on par with the bus depots of the highest standard in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramprasad Reddy, along with the senior officials of APSRTC Nellore Zone and depots in Chittoor district, launched five new buses at the Kuppam depot on June 26 (Wednesday).

After inspecting the bus stand, depot, and garage, the Minister told the media that the primary objective of the APSRTC was to ensure comfortable travel for the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Efforts are being made to keep the buses in good condition, prioritising the safety of the passengers and the workers as well,” said Mr. Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister expressed optimism about improving the financial status of the APSRTC, which incurred losses in the past. “The APSRTC was weakened deliberately during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government,” he said.

He spoke about the plans to conduct surveys for introducing new bus services from Kuppam to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

“Before the elections, the NDA partners promised free bus travel for women. A committee has been formed to ensure the implementation of the policy,” the Minister said, adding that efforts would be made to address the issues of the APSRTC employees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US