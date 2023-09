September 19, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

An APSRTC bus proceeding to Markapuram overturned at Yerragondapalem in the Prakasam district on September 19.

About 10 passengers were travelling on the bus when the mishap occurred. A few passengers suffered minor injuries, the locals said.

The air-conditioned bus was coming from Hyderabad. Reasons for the mishap are being probed, the police said.