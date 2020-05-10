Andhra Pradesh

RTC bus from Vizag delivers TB medicinesin Anantapur

While Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation(APSRTC) is transporting essential goods like rice, vegetables and fruits within the State, it has also taken up the task of delivering medicines.

A Cargo Bus of Madhurawada Depot in Visakhapatnam run by Govardhan and his colleague Srinivas travelled all the way from the port city to Anantapur and Kurnool to deliver the Tuberculosis medicines that are essential for those surviving on the first line or second line of Multidrug resistant TB drugs.

They delivered the medicines to 232 Multidrug Resistant TB patients in Anantapur district on Saturday.

Almost a similar number in Kurnool district.

Second Line of Drugs

More than 250 boxes of Second Line of Drugs weighing close to two tonnes were carried by them.

There are more than 4,000 patients currently undergoing treatment under the Multi-Drug Therapy that ranges from 6 months to a maximum of 24 months, said District TB Control Officer R. Sudheer Babu.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 6:52:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rtc-bus-from-vizag-delivers-tb-medicinesin-anantapur/article31548440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY