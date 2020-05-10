RTC bus from Vizag delivers TB medicinesin Anantapur

While Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation(APSRTC) is transporting essential goods like rice, vegetables and fruits within the State, it has also taken up the task of delivering medicines.

A Cargo Bus of Madhurawada Depot in Visakhapatnam run by Govardhan and his colleague Srinivas travelled all the way from the port city to Anantapur and Kurnool to deliver the Tuberculosis medicines that are essential for those surviving on the first line or second line of Multidrug resistant TB drugs.

They delivered the medicines to 232 Multidrug Resistant TB patients in Anantapur district on Saturday.

Almost a similar number in Kurnool district.

Second Line of Drugs

More than 250 boxes of Second Line of Drugs weighing close to two tonnes were carried by them.

There are more than 4,000 patients currently undergoing treatment under the Multi-Drug Therapy that ranges from 6 months to a maximum of 24 months, said District TB Control Officer R. Sudheer Babu.