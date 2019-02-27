Andhra Pradesh

RTC bus fares likely to go up

Proposal readied in view of rising expenses, fuel charge hike: MD

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director N.V. Surendra Babu on Tuesday said a proposal to increase the bus fares has been prepared.

Speaking to newsmen here during the inspection of the Machilipatnam bus stand, Mr. Surendra Babu stressed the need for proceeding with the proposal of increasing the fares, given the expenditure on fuel and hike in fuel charges.

“The existing conditions are driving us to propose the increase in the fares,” added Mr. Surendra Babu, who inspected the bus stands at Challapalli, Avanigadda and Machilipatnam.

He appealed to the drivers to strictly avoid using the cellphone while driving a vehicle and drunken driving to minimise road mishaps.

“Levelling of the Machilipatnam bus terminus and other terminals in the low-lying areas in the State is in progress to let the stormwater drain out,” said Mr. Surendra Babu.

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
road transport
Andhra Pradesh
