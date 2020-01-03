RTC bus complex at Anantapur set for expansion

The employees of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation here are jubilant over the formal merger of the corporation with the State government’s Public Transport Department and they look forward to expansion of services, infrastructure and routes to make public transport more effective.

The joy also stems from the news that the existing bus complex will be expanded very soon and more platforms added. The assurance of Backward Classes Minister M. Sankara Narayana on developing amenities in the complex lends credence to the proposal to construct nine more platforms to ease congestion at the existing 19 platforms.

The Regional Manager, now called Joint Commissioner, M. Jitender Reddy said the focus was on improving revenue from commercial sources mainly by improving the cargo services, for which the land available on the southern side of the complex would be used. Fourteen shops have been let out now on a long lease of 20 years, bringing in extra revenue.

The existing cargo services terminal would be joined with the platforms to provide space for nine more proposed. This would also help stop unauthorised entry of outside vehicles into the complex and create more parking space on the northern side beyond the administrative office building.

Losses

The RTC Anantapur Region sustained a loss of ₹61.08 crore with a revenue of ₹307.72 crore during the current fiscal (till November-end) . The region expects 30 to 50 new buses from among the 1,000 vehicles being acquired by the State government in the near future. It now has a fleet of 936 buses.

With a healthy occupancy rate of 81%, the RTC proposed to develop bus stations in peripheral areas by introducing services to criss-cross the city, the Joint Commissioner said. “Anantapur does not have a city service and these peripheral services will compensate for that,” he opined, adding nowhere the city services were profitable. The per kilometre operational cost was ₹43 and revenue was ₹36. Peripheral bus stations would reduce congestion in the city and lead to lower pollution. Such connectivity would also lead to development of smaller places, he said.

Transferred

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner M. Jitendra Reddy has been transferred to Kadapa and the current APSRTC Guntur Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni has been posted here. Both are likely to assume office on January 6.