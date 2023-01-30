ADVERTISEMENT

RTA to conduct traffic safety awareness programmes in colleges from Feb. 1

January 30, 2023 04:37 am | Updated January 29, 2023 11:23 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Nine NHAI Toll Plazas in Anantapur get one 1033 Ambulance each

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Policemen and RTA official displaying posters for display in colleges and public places on road safety. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The Road Transport Department will conduct awareness on road safety among the youth in junior, degree and professional colleges in Anantapur district from February 1, choosing one college a week for the programme.

Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad on Sunday said most of the fatal and non-fatal road accidents are due to not wearing helmets and driving at a high speed.

“We will ask the college managements to maintain a register of students coming on two-wheelers and four-wheelers and ensure that everyone possesses a valid driving license. Students should not be allowed into the campus if they are not wearing a helmet,” the DTC added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Road Transport Authority(RTA) has also designed posters on road safety and traffic rules and will ask the college managements to put up flex banners in front of their college main gates.

The National Highways Authority of India has procured and stationed one 1033 ambulance at each of the nine Toll Plazas of the NHAI under the jurisdiction of the NHAI Anantapur Project Director. These vehicles were certified by the RTA for their fitness on Saturday at Anantapur. The Ambulances can carry two patients and their attendants during a road accident on the highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US