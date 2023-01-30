RTA to conduct traffic safety awareness programmes in colleges from Feb. 1

January 30, 2023 04:37 am | Updated January 29, 2023 11:23 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Road Transport Department will conduct awareness on road safety among the youth in junior, degree and professional colleges in Anantapur district from February 1, choosing one college a week for the programme.

Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad on Sunday said most of the fatal and non-fatal road accidents are due to not wearing helmets and driving at a high speed.

“We will ask the college managements to maintain a register of students coming on two-wheelers and four-wheelers and ensure that everyone possesses a valid driving license. Students should not be allowed into the campus if they are not wearing a helmet,” the DTC added.

The Road Transport Authority(RTA) has also designed posters on road safety and traffic rules and will ask the college managements to put up flex banners in front of their college main gates.

The National Highways Authority of India has procured and stationed one 1033 ambulance at each of the nine Toll Plazas of the NHAI under the jurisdiction of the NHAI Anantapur Project Director. These vehicles were certified by the RTA for their fitness on Saturday at Anantapur. The Ambulances can carry two patients and their attendants during a road accident on the highways.